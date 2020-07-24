Cong MLA hospitalised after breathing trouble
Rajasthan Congress MLA Babulal, who was lodged in a hotel here along with other leaders of the Ashok Gehlot camp, was hospitalised on Friday after complaining of breathing problems, a senior leader said. said The MLAs of the Gehlot camp were shifted to a five star hotel on the Delhi highway after Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs supporting him rebelled against Ashok Gehlot.PTI SDA DVDVPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-07-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 12:17 IST
Rajasthan Congress MLA Babulal, who was lodged in a hotel here along with other leaders of the Ashok Gehlot camp, was hospitalised on Friday after complaining of breathing problems, a senior leader said. The MLA, who represents Kathumar constituency of Alwar district, has been admitted to the state-run Sawai Man Singh Hospital
“Babulal was shifted from hotel to SMS hospital this morning. He is asthmatic,” Deputy Chief Whip, Mahendra Chaudhary. said
The MLAs of the Gehlot camp were shifted to a five star hotel on the Delhi highway after Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs supporting him rebelled against Ashok Gehlot.PTI SDA DVDV
ALSO READ
Do everything to persuade Sachin Pilot, Kuldeep Bishnoi urges Cong leadership
Rajasthan power tussle: Rahul, Priyanka in touch with Sachin Pilot, Cong says doors open
Sachin Pilot is a "sincere Congressman", won't quit the party: D K Shivakumar
Crisis deepens in Rajasthan for Congress, Dy CM Sachin Pilot camping in Delhi to meet top leadership
Trying to reach out to Sachin Pilot; Have left messages for him: Congress' Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pande to PTI.