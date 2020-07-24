Left Menu
Another COVID-19 patient dies in Himachal Pradesh, toll rises to 12

The COVID-19 death toll in Himachal Pradesh increased to 12 after a 52-year-old man from Kangra district died in the early hours of Friday, officials said. The Chandigarh authorities, however, said her death should be included in the record of Himachal Pradesh from where she had been referred to the PGIMER..

The COVID-19 death toll in Himachal Pradesh increased to 12 after a 52-year-old man from Kangra district died in the early hours of Friday, officials said. The patient, a resident of Amb village in Kangra's Jwalamukhi, had high comorbidities, Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati said.

Meanwhile, two more Army jawans, aged 23 and 33 years tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Kangra. The deputy commissioner said they were being shifted to a military hospital in Yol cantonment in Dharamshala. The state's infection tally now stands at 1,837. The state currently has 672 active COVID-19 cases, with 1,062 people having recovered and 15 migrated out of the state, officials said. Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 273, followed by 125 in Sirmaur, 64 in Kangra, 68 in Shimla, 43 in Una, 21 in Chamba, 19 in Mandi, 17 in Bilaspur, 15 each in Kinnaur and Kullu, and 12 in Hamirpur, they said.

The Kangra deputy commissioner said the man who died on Friday had also been suffering from chronic liver disease. He died in an ambulance when he was being taken to the zonal hospital in Dharamshala from the Severe Acute Respiratory (SARI) ward at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC) in Tanda, the officer said. Earlier, the patient was being treated at the out-patient department (OPD) of the PGIMER in Chandigarh.

He was admitted to the SARI ward in Tanda on July 23. His COVID-19 sample was taken and the report was found positive. After the report came positive, the patient was referred to the zonal hospital in Dharamshala as per protocol. With his demise, the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state has risen to 12.

The deaths include a 70-year-old Delhi woman who had been staying at a factory's guest house at Baddi in Solan district since March 15. She tested positive and died at the PGIMER in Chandigarh on April 2. Initially, the state health department showed her death in its record but later it stopped doing so stating that as per protocol, her death should be included in Chandigarh where she had tested positive. The Chandigarh authorities, however, said her death should be included in the record of Himachal Pradesh from where she had been referred to the PGIMER.

