App launched for contactless train ticket checking
To check the spread of COVID-19, the Central Railway Mumbai Division launched an App called the 'CheckIn Master' for contactless ticket checking at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, the public relations department of the Central Railway said.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-07-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 13:48 IST
To check the spread of COVID-19, the Central Railway Mumbai Division launched an App called the 'CheckIn Master' for contactless ticket checking at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, the public relations department of the Central Railway said. The app, to be used by the ticket checking staff at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, would help them discharge their duties without any fear, as the app has OCR and QR code scanning features to check PRS and UTS tickets from a safe distance. Hand-held thermal guns were also provided for the thermal screening of passengers.
Flap-based gates would be installed at entry/exit with automatic QR-code-based ticket checking. This would be done in the next phase, to be implemented soon. The CheckIn Master App would be used for attendance and real-time monitoring of the ticket-checking staff as well.
The app is part of the CSR activity of Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd. Earlier, the Mumbai division had provided a neckband portable public address system to the ticket-checking staff enabling them to communicate with passengers adhering to the social distancing. It is also helpful in guiding passengers at the station when they come to board the train. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- COVID
- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus
- Central Railway
- OCR
- PRS
ALSO READ
Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa may have contributed to COVID-19 spike -health official
BJP demands Telangana govt to act against hospitals fleecing COVID-19 patients
UN chief highlights need for decent jobs to fuel COVID-19 recovery
Reggae classic ‘One Love’ re-issued to help children upended by COVID crisis
659 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan