Two men found dead in UP's Kaushambi

The bodies of two men were found in the Kokhraj police station area here on Friday morning, police said. One of them was strangled, and the other had injuries inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon, Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhinandan said.

The victims, Rajendra Jaiswal (45) and Shiv Pratap Tiwari (50), were salesmen at separate liquor shops, he said. A case has been registered and investigations launched, the SP said, adding the bodies have been sent for autopsy.