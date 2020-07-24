Assam: COVID-19 patients boost morale by playing flute, singing, dancing at quarantine centre

While the Covid-19 pandemic is gripping the world today, the testing times have failed to bog down the spirits of people to defeat the virus. Keeping their morale high and encouraging each other, patients undergoing quarantine in Assam's Dibrugarh were seen dancing and singing on Thursday. A video that is doing rounds on the internet shows the patients dancing to lighten their mood.

The video begins with a man playing flute. As he plays a melodious tune, other members of the quarantine centre clap and cheer for him. Some of them can be seen enjoying the moment by dancing to the tunes. After this, the group of men also sang a song. The video shared by ANI on Twitter has won the hearts of the netizens who took to the comments sections to express their thoughts.

"Nice energy good motivation," a Twitter user Ramesh wrote. "Wow! mind-blowing," another Twitterati wrote.

"Nice way to keep their mental health boost up and bringing some positive vibes to the tensed atmosphere," Debasish Dutta, a Twitter user wrote. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 28,791, including 8,022 active cases. While 20,699 cases have been cured/migrated/discharged, the death toll has climbed to 70 as of Friday. (ANI)