Woman's body found in Palghar; husband, others held in Haryana

Four members of a family have been arrested from Haryana in connection with the July 19 recovery of the highly-decomposed body of a woman in Palghar, police said on Friday. The body of Chulbul Jha was found in a drum kept in the loft of a toilet in a house in Boisar, an official said.

"She was missing since February. We found out she was killed as she refused to withdraw a case against her husband and his family. On Thursday, we nabbed them from Haryana," he informed. He identified the arrested persons as the victim's husband Deepak, father-in-law Pawan, mother-in-law Bachudevi and sister-in-law Nitu Thakur.