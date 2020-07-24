UP Governor Anandiben Patel gets additional charge of Madhya Pradesh

UP Governor Anandiben Patel gets additional charge of Madhya PradeshPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 18:07 IST
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has been given charge of Madhya Pradesh until the appointment of regular incumbent, an official communiqué issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan said. Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon had died on Tuesday
“Consequent upon the demise of Lal Ji Tandon, Governor of Madhya Pradesh, the President of India is pleased to appoint Anandiben Patel, Governor of Uttar Pradesh to discharge the functions of the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, in addition to her own duties, until regular arrangements for the office of the Governor of Madhya Pradesh are made,” it said.
