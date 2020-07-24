Narasimha Rao's contribution continues to shape modern India: Rahul Gandhi

Former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao played a pivotal role in ushering in an era of liberalization in the country and his contribution continues to shape modern India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday. Congratulating the Congress's Telangana unit for organizing the centenary celebrations of the former prime minister, he said, "On this occasion, we celebrate the legacy of a man whose contribution continues to shape modern India." From joining the Congress in his teenage years to becoming the prime minister of the largest democracy, "his (Rao's) remarkable political journey reflected his grit and determination", Gandhi said.

The former Congress chief also said that July 24 marks the 29th anniversary of the 1991 budget. The Union Budget of 1991 of the then Narasimha Rao government and presented by the then finance minister Manmohan Singh is considered as one that paved the way for liberalization in India. "On this day, India embarked on a bold new path of economic transformation. P V Narasimha Rao and Dr. Manmohan Singh played a pivotal role in ushering in the era of liberalization," he said in his message on the occasion.

"I hope this event will revive interest among our youth to learn about India's growth story and the remarkable individuals who made this possible," Gandhi also said. The Telangana unit of the Congress has organized a year-long celebration of Rao's birth anniversary, the inaugural function of which was organized on Friday.