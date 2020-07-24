Left Menu
Delhi: Yamuna gets polluted again as lockdown eases

As the Central and Delhi governments allowed relaxation in curbs following two months of lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, pollution has returned to the Yamuna river as toxic foam was found flowing on the river water at Okhla barrage.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 18:21 IST
Toxic foam seen in river Yamuna at Okhla Barrage.. Image Credit: ANI

As the Central and Delhi governments allowed relaxation in curbs following two months of lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, pollution has returned to the Yamuna river as toxic foam was found flowing on the river water at Okhla barrage. Kamal, one of the fishermen, said on Friday that toxic foam was visible on the Yamuna waters since the past two weeks.

As the industrial activity was halted and other commercial activities slowed during the lockdown, the Yamuna river cleaned itself, allowing numerous Indian and migratory birds such as Grey Heron, Ibis and Storks to flock near its waters. A finding by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee revealed that in Delhi, compared to the pre-lockdown days, the river was cleaner by around 33 per cent. Additionally, the committee found that the water improved further downstream near Mathura. But since the lockdown was lifted in a phased manner from June 1, the clarity of the Yamuna water has also gone down during the lockdown period.

Similar scenes were witnessed during Chatth Puja last year when devotees were seen offering prayers standing knee-deep in the toxic foam on the Yamuna. Talking to ANI, Jai Prakash, the Mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation said that it is true that the Yamuna water had become clean during the lockdown.

"If the pollution level has increased then we have to make a plan to clean the Yamuna. If any responsibility is given to MCD, we will be happy to work to clean the Yamuna. We have to also see that industry operations should also be not disturbed," he added. Nirmal Jain, the Mayor of East Delhi Municipal Corporation, said, "It is the responsibility of the Delhi government to clean the Yamuna river, but if they want and assign us some role for cleaning of the Yamuna river, we will welcome them." (ANI)

