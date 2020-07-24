Left Menu
Kejriwal inspects construction work of Shastri Park flyover

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday inspected the construction work of the Shastri Park flyover here and said the completed portion of the project is expected to open next month In a statement, the government said the flyover would reduce travel time between Kashmere Gate inter-state bus terminal (ISBT) and Shahdara Kejriwal, who was accompanied by PWD Minister Satyendar Jain, said the Shastri Park and the Seelampur flyovers would ease the difficulties faced by the commuters in the area.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 18:33 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday inspected the construction work of the Shastri Park flyover here and said the completed portion of the project is expected to open next month

In a statement, the government said the flyover would reduce travel time between Kashmere Gate inter-state bus terminal (ISBT) and Shahdara

Kejriwal, who was accompanied by PWD Minister Satyendar Jain, said the Shastri Park and the Seelampur flyovers would ease the difficulties faced by the commuters in the area.  "The straight portion will be inaugurated in August and the loops will take around one and a half months more to be completed. The sanctioned cost of the projects was Rs 303 crore, but we are hoping that this project will be completed at a cost of Rs 250 crore," he told reporters.  The government said the length of the Shastri Park junction flyover would be 700 metres, and it would be a two-way flyover.  It will have two loops -- one for commuters coming from Khajuri Chowk towards Kashmere Gate, and the second for those coming from Gandhi Nagar and turning towards Shahdara.

