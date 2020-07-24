Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uttarakhand: Char Dham Yatra opens for pilgrims from other states

Days after opening the Char Dham Yatra for the local residents of Uttarakhand, the Char Dham Devsthanam Board on Friday allowed people from rest of the country to visit the holy places.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 24-07-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 18:45 IST
Uttarakhand: Char Dham Yatra opens for pilgrims from other states
Badrinath Temple. Image Credit: ANI

Days after opening the Char Dham Yatra for the local residents of Uttarakhand, the Char Dham Devsthanam Board on Friday allowed people from rest of the country to visit the holy places. The pilgrims will, however, have to produce the negative report of the COVID-19 test done at least 72 hours ago, Ravinath Raman, the CEO of the Devsthanam Board said.

According to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by the board, pilgrims have to register themselves with the Devsthanam Board on its website. They also need to upload their identity card as well as the COVID-19 report to get clearance for the visit. The state government had earlier allowed only local residents of the state to visit the Char Dham. However, it had said that people from containment zones and quarantine centres within the state would not be allowed to take part in the pilgrimage.

The yatra was stopped after the government announced lockdown earlier this year due to rising COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Need constant monitoring, exposure to find Sunil's successor, feels India assistant coach

Indian football team assistant coach Shanmugam Venkatesh feels constant monitoring and exposure could help in finding a worthy successor for talisman Sunil Chhetri who continues to dazzle with his incredible game. At 35 and after over 15 gl...

HC rejects plea seeking Commission of Inquiry to look into swapping of bodies of 2 COVID deceased

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday rejected a petition seeking the appointment of a Commission of Inquiry into the swapping of bodies of two COVID-19 deceased at the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar. Two sons of a 92-year-old ma...

Delhi riots: Court grants bail to man as no material against him in charge sheet

A Delhi court Friday granted bail to a man in a case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi in February, saying he was the sole accused chargesheeted in the matter but was not seen in any video footage or named by any person. Addit...

Goldman Sachs and Malaysia reach $3.9B settlement over 1MDB

Malaysias government on Friday said it has reached a 3.9 billion settlement with Goldman Sachs in exchange for dropping criminal charges against the bank over bond sales that raised money for the 1MDB sovereign wealth fund, which was looted...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020