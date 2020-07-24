Uttarakhand: Char Dham Yatra opens for pilgrims from other states

Days after opening the Char Dham Yatra for the local residents of Uttarakhand, the Char Dham Devsthanam Board on Friday allowed people from rest of the country to visit the holy places. The pilgrims will, however, have to produce the negative report of the COVID-19 test done at least 72 hours ago, Ravinath Raman, the CEO of the Devsthanam Board said.

According to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by the board, pilgrims have to register themselves with the Devsthanam Board on its website. They also need to upload their identity card as well as the COVID-19 report to get clearance for the visit. The state government had earlier allowed only local residents of the state to visit the Char Dham. However, it had said that people from containment zones and quarantine centres within the state would not be allowed to take part in the pilgrimage.

The yatra was stopped after the government announced lockdown earlier this year due to rising COVID-19 cases. (ANI)