Left Menu
Development News Edition

Partly cloudy skies keep mercury in check in Delhi

"The axis of the monsoon will again start shifting northwards on July 27, leading to moderate to heavy rains in the city on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday." On Friday, the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius, a notch more than normal. Humidity level shot up to 94 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 19:08 IST
Partly cloudy skies keep mercury in check in Delhi

Partly cloudy skies in the national capital kept the mercury in check on Friday, and only sporadic rains are predicted in the next two to three days, the weatherman said. The India Meteorological Centre said widespread rains are likely in northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said, "The monsoon trough is now south of Delhi. Therefore, the city will receive only light rainfall over the next two to three days. "The axis of the monsoon will again start shifting northwards on July 27, leading to moderate to heavy rains in the city on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday." On Friday, the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius, a notch more than normal.

Humidity level shot up to 94 per cent. According to IMD data, the Safdarjung Observatory has recorded 225 mm rainfall in July so far, which is 44 per cent more than the normal of 156.4 mm. The Palam and Lodhi Road weather stations have also recorded 31 and 58 per cent more rains in July.  Since June 1, when the monsoon season begins, the national capital has recorded 18 per cent less rainfall than normal.

According to the IMD, the monsoon reached Delhi on June 25, two days earlier than the usual date. Normal rainfall was predicted in the national capital during the season..

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Adams rips Gase, GM Douglas

Disgruntled safety Jamal Adams demanded a trade and revealed to the New York Daily News the level of disdain he holds for his head coach and general manager with the New York Jets. I dont feel like hes the right leader for this organization...

Need constant monitoring, exposure to find Sunil's successor, feels India assistant coach

Indian football team assistant coach Shanmugam Venkatesh feels constant monitoring and exposure could help in finding a worthy successor for talisman Sunil Chhetri who continues to dazzle with his incredible game. At 35 and after over 15 gl...

HC rejects plea seeking Commission of Inquiry to look into swapping of bodies of 2 COVID deceased

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday rejected a petition seeking the appointment of a Commission of Inquiry into the swapping of bodies of two COVID-19 deceased at the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar. Two sons of a 92-year-old ma...

Delhi riots: Court grants bail to man as no material against him in charge sheet

A Delhi court Friday granted bail to a man in a case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi in February, saying he was the sole accused chargesheeted in the matter but was not seen in any video footage or named by any person. Addit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020