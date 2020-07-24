Those not wearing masks kept in temporary jail in MP's Ujjain

Over 300 people caught without masks in public and violating social distancing norms were kept in a temporary jail for nearly three hours in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, a senior official said on Friday. The temporary jail has been set up at Dewas Gate, said Additional District Magistrate Bidisha Mukherjee.

"The 320 people who were apprehended were confined in the temporary jail for nearly three hours so that they wear masks, follow social distancing norms, and also inspire others to do the same. They were given masks made by Rashtriya Aajivika Mission on payment basis," Mukherjee told reporters. "They were also administered an oath that they will wear masks and follow social distancing norms," the ADM said.

Ujjain currently has 1,080 COVID-19 cases, though the number of active ones is 186 as 823 people have been discharged and 71 have died..