Left Menu
Development News Edition

LoP, ministers continue to spar over 'irregularities' in COVID-19 equipment procurement

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and Ministers of the ruling BJP in Karnataka continued to spar on Friday over charges of corruption in procurement of COVID-19 equipment and supplies, with the LoP demanding to know why the government was afraid of constituting a Judicial Commission to probe the matter.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-07-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 19:51 IST
LoP, ministers continue to spar over 'irregularities' in COVID-19 equipment procurement
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and Ministers of the ruling BJP in Karnataka continued to spar on Friday over charges of corruption in procurement of COVID-19 equipment and supplies, with the LoP demanding to know why the government was afraid of constituting a Judicial Commission to probe the matter. Siddaramaiah had on Thursday released documents comprising statistics to support his claims of corruption.

Minister R Ashoka rejected his demand, saying the allegations were baseless and politically motivated, aimed at demoralizing officials working against COVID. "Order and constitute a judicial commission...let a sitting High Court judge inquire and let the truth come out...

whatever documents they (govt) have, let them place it before the judicial commission. We will place whatever we have," Siddaramaiah said. Speaking to reporters here, he said, "if I'm lying and you (Ministers) are telling the truth, constitute a judicial commission.

Why are you afraid of a judicial commission? why are you saying that there will be no inquiry? I reiterate and demand strongly that the government order for a judicial commission." Siddaramaiah on Thursday had alleged that the total expenditure of the government relating to COVID was Rs 4,167 crore, of which at least Rs 2,000 crore was "pocketed" by ministers and officials. Refuting this, five Ministers, including Ashoka, had held a press conference on Thursday, in which they said the overall expenditure of the government is Rs 2,118 crore, with Rs 1,611 crore going for COVID relief measures and Rs 506 crore for purchase of medical equipment.

Hitting back at Siddaramaiah for his comments on Friday, Ashoka said the government on July 23 had given a 'sufficient reply' to the charges and made it clear that everything was transparent. The opposition has no face after our clarification," he said.

"....we will decide if an inquiry is required or not. We need not learn from him (Siddaramaiah)...if we go on ordering inquiry into things they demand, the whole police force will not be enough. Leveling such baseless charges is like an addiction for them," he said.

The Minister also reminded Siddaramaiah that he is the leader of the opposition, not the Chief Minister. "He (Siddaramaiah) cannot order us. He can give suggestions to the government," he said.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: ‘More stories to tell about Chromatic Ribbon’ – Duncan Trussell

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Erdogan joins thousands to pray for first time at Istanbul's Hagia Sophia

Turkeys President Tayyip Erdogan joined huge crowds on Friday for the first prayers at Hagia Sophia in nine decades, sealing his ambition to restore Muslim worship at an ancient site long revered in both Christianity and Islam. After the ca...

NDA intact in Bihar, continue with relief work: Nadda to state BJP leaders

BJP president J P Nadda told party leaders from Bihar on Friday that the ruling National Democratic Alliance in the state is intact and will fight the coming assembly polls together. In a meeting with Bihar leaders through video conference,...

Telangana HC directs enquiry into overcharging of COVID-19 patient; Pvt hospital releases body

The Telangana High Court on Friday directed the state health officials to conduct an enquiry into alleged overcharging by a private hospital here for treating a COVID-19 patient, who died two days ago, as it expressed displeasure about such...

Domestic airfare cap to remain in place till Nov 24: Aviation Ministry

The upper and lower limits on domestic airfares have been extended till November 24, the Aviation Ministry said Friday. The ministry had on May 21 placed these limits till August 24. As per the prevailing situation of COVID-19, the Central ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020