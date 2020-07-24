Left Menu
Development News Edition

Discussions on mooted basic income grant in early stages: Lindiwe Zulu

Zulu said this when she briefed members of Parliament in the National Assembly while outlining the department’s budget priorities for the year ahead on Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 24-07-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 20:06 IST
Discussions on mooted basic income grant in early stages: Lindiwe Zulu
Zulu’s remarks come on the back of the government’s decision to offer citizens social relief in order to weather the unprecedented storm.  Image Credit: Twitter(@the_dti)

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu says discussions on the mooted Basic Income Grant beyond October are in early stages.

Zulu said this when she briefed members of Parliament in the National Assembly while outlining the department's budget priorities for the year ahead on Friday.

"As we consider multiple ways to extend the social protection coverage to those aged 18 to 59 years in the period beyond October 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic is bringing back the discussion about the Basic Income Grant.

"The lack of social protection coverage for this group calls for an acceleration of efforts to put in place an inclusive and responsive social security system that we envisaged in the National Development Plan (NDP)," said the Minister.

She said discussions are currently in the early stages.

"We look forward to working with the members of this House to shine a spotlight on this important issue and thereby advancing solutions to ensure that no one among our people is left behind," she said.

Zulu's remarks come on the back of the government's decision to offer citizens social relief in order to weather the unprecedented storm.

Addressing a virtual sitting of the National Assembly, Zulu said Cabinet decided on the R250 emergency top-up for all social security grant types, including the once-off top-up of R350 for the Child Support Grant.

"Likewise, the payment of R500 to primary caregivers of eligible children was approved. These emergency responses represent the government's continued provision of significant relief where and when it is needed most.

"In meaningful ways, these measures are affording beneficiaries a significant amount of dignity and the ability to provide for their families during these times of unprecedented adversities," she said.

The Minister said that in addition to this, the government took a bold policy position of introducing the Special COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant of R350.

"This grant is targeted at providing support to unemployed individuals as well as those who have lost their livelihoods as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With regard to the Disability Grant, I have directed SASSA to explore ways in which we can safely and progressively reintroduce these services without compromising on the safety and health of both employees and applicants.

"We have contracted 465 doctors across the nine provinces to expedite all outstanding assessments in line with the relevant legislative provisions.

"I am currently considering a further extension to the period for which temporary disability grants will be paid to ease the administrative burden on applicants," she said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: ‘More stories to tell about Chromatic Ribbon’ – Duncan Trussell

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League 2020-21 season to kick off on Sept. 12

The 2020-21 English Premier League season will begin on Sept. 12 and the final round of matches will be held on May 23, the league announced on Friday.The new season, originally scheduled to begin on Aug. 8, has been delayed this year after...

Erdogan joins thousands to pray for first time at Istanbul's Hagia Sophia

Turkeys President Tayyip Erdogan joined huge crowds on Friday for the first prayers at Hagia Sophia in nine decades, sealing his ambition to restore Muslim worship at an ancient site long revered in both Christianity and Islam. After the ca...

NDA intact in Bihar, continue with relief work: Nadda to state BJP leaders

BJP president J P Nadda told party leaders from Bihar on Friday that the ruling National Democratic Alliance in the state is intact and will fight the coming assembly polls together. In a meeting with Bihar leaders through video conference,...

Telangana HC directs enquiry into overcharging of COVID-19 patient; Pvt hospital releases body

The Telangana High Court on Friday directed the state health officials to conduct an enquiry into alleged overcharging by a private hospital here for treating a COVID-19 patient, who died two days ago, as it expressed displeasure about such...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020