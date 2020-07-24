Man fires amid mob clash in Jalna, case registered, 3 held

Three people were held and several booked for rioting and firing after a clash between two groups over sand transportation in Jalna in Maharashtra, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday night in Nutan Vasahat area, and one of the accused fired three rounds from a revolver, though no one was injured, said Inspector Prashant Mahajan.

Three people, identified as Rahul Shingare, Sambhaji Sirsat and Ashish Chavan, have been arrested and efforts to recover the revolver were underway. "Some people are on the run and we are making efforts to nab them. A case has been registered against 30 people for rioting, assault, attempt to murder," Mahajan said.