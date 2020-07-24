Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man fires amid mob clash in Jalna, case registered, 3 held

Three people were held and several booked for rioting and firing after a clash between two groups over sand transportation in Jalna in Maharashtra, police said on Friday. A case has been registered against 30 people for rioting, assault, attempt to murder," Mahajan said.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 24-07-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 21:16 IST
Man fires amid mob clash in Jalna, case registered, 3 held

Three people were held and several booked for rioting and firing after a clash between two groups over sand transportation in Jalna in Maharashtra, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday night in Nutan Vasahat area, and one of the accused fired three rounds from a revolver, though no one was injured, said Inspector Prashant Mahajan.

Three people, identified as Rahul Shingare, Sambhaji Sirsat and Ashish Chavan, have been arrested and efforts to recover the revolver were underway. "Some people are on the run and we are making efforts to nab them. A case has been registered against 30 people for rioting, assault, attempt to murder," Mahajan said.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: ‘More stories to tell about Chromatic Ribbon’ – Duncan Trussell

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi reports 1,025 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi on Friday reported new 1,025 COVID-19 cases taking the total count of cases in the city to 1,28,389. Delhi Government said in a bulletin that there are 13,681 active cases in the national capital.It said that 1,866 patients have recov...

EU to limit tech exports to Hong Kong after Chinese clampdown

The European Union will limit technology exports to Hong Kong that may be used for repression or surveillance, an EU draft document seen by Reuters said, in the blocs first concrete reaction to the Chinese security clampdown on the territor...

Rain lashes parts of Haryana's Manesar

Rain lashes parts of Manesar in the Gurugram district of Haryana on Friday evening. The India Meteorological Department IMD had predicted thunderstorms accompanied with rain in parts of the state.Earlier today, IMD had predicted that thunde...

New e-commerce rules provide clarity on responsibilities of marketplaces, sellers: Industry execs

New rules for e-commerce entities, including mandatory display of country of origin on products, provide clarity on the responsibilities of marketplaces as well as sellers and will enhance protection for buyers, industry executives said on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020