Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar polls should be held on time: JD (U)

Janata Dal (United) spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan on Saturday said that assembly elections should be held on time so that the new government can work for development.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 25-07-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 13:00 IST
Bihar polls should be held on time: JD (U)
Janata Dal (United) spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Janata Dal (United) spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan on Saturday said that assembly elections should be held on time so that the new government can work for development. "It is our responsibility to ensure that the elections are held on time. We are focussing on elections so that the new government works for development," said Ranjan.

Ranjan said the Bihar government is working on corona and floods management, and refuted claims of opposition alleging neglect by the state government. While speaking on Coronavirus management, he said, "To fight corona, 5,000 more beds have been installed in the hospitals for the patients and coronavirus testing target is being set at 20,000 per day." "In case of floods, the SOPs are being followed which had been decided last month and on that basis relief shelters and disaster management work is being done," said Ranjan while commenting on Bihar flood management.

Meanwhile, parts of the Darbhanga district were flooded on Friday following incessant rainfall in the region. Bihar government has said that 9.6 lakh people have been affected by floods in the state and 12,023 persons were staying in shelter homes.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel carried out rescue operations in the flood affected areas of East Champaran district on Friday. It said 22 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in the state to help in rescue and relief efforts. (ANI)

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Nepalese citizens to stop plantation drive in Tanakpur: Cops

The Nepalese officials have assured that the plantation drive in the no mans land on the border area near Tanakpur will be stopped, the Uttarakhand police said on Friday. A plantation drive was started by Nepalese citizens in the Tanakpur b...

President Kovind completes 3 years in office

President Ram Nath Kovind completed three years in office on Saturday with the Rashtrapati Bhavan noting that he guided the country in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and met nearly 7,000 people, including soldiers and scientists...

Scientists identify 21 existing drugs that block coronavirus in lab studies

Scientists, including those of Indian-origin, have identified 21 existing drugs that stop the replication of the novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19 in lab studies, an advance that may lead to the development of new therapeutic combinat...

Police raid Bhopal lounge, 33 held for violating night curfew

Madhya Pradesh Police raided a lounge in Bhopal and arrested 33 people for violating night curfew. The incident took place on July 23.A case has been registered. The two main accused had taken the lounge on rent and were conducting similar ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020