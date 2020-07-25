Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS

BOM1 MH-VIRUS-UDDHAV Won't lift lockdown just to address economic concerns: Maha CM Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that he was not in favour of complete lifting of the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state only to address the economic concerns. CAL1 WB-LOCKDOWN Bengal wears deserted look on 2nd day of bi-weekly lockdown Kolkata: Normal life came to a grinding halt in West Bengal on Saturday as a complete lockdown was enforced across the state to break the chain of surging novel coronavirus cases.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 13:22 IST
HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories: NATION DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES India's COVID-19 tally soars to 13,36,861 with 48,916 fresh cases; death toll now 31,358 New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past 13 lakhs on Saturday, just two days after it crossed the 12 lakh mark, while the recoveries mounted to 8,49,431, according to the Union Health Ministry. BOM2 MP-VIRUS-CHOUHAN MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests coronavirus positive Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that he has tested coronavirus positive.

DEL11 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER 2 militants killed in encounter with security forces near Srinagar Srinagar: Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces on the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday, police said. DEL9 RJ-CABINET Rajasthan govt to send a revised proposal to Governor requesting for Assembly session Jaipur: The Rajasthan Cabinet is likely to meet again on Saturday to revise a proposal to be sent to Governor Kalraj Mishra requesting him to convene a session of the Assembly.

DEL14 CRPF-LD SHOOTING CRPF SI kills senior, self in Delhi New Delhi: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sub-inspector allegedly shot dead his senior before killing himself in the Lodhi Estate area of the national capital, officials said on Saturday. BOM1 MH-VIRUS-UDDHAV Won't lift lockdown just to address economic concerns: Maha CM Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that he was not in favour of complete lifting of the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state only to address the economic concerns.

CAL1 WB-LOCKDOWN Bengal wears deserted look on 2nd day of bi-weekly lockdown Kolkata: Normal life came to a grinding halt in West Bengal on Saturday as a complete lockdown was enforced across the state to break the chain of surging novel coronavirus cases. MDS1 TL-VARAVARA RAO-NHRC Varavara Rao's family approaches NHRC; seeks updates on his health Hyderabad: Family members of poet Varavara Rao, accused in the Elgar Parishad case, have moved the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) seeking a direction to a Mumbai hospital, where he is being treated for COVID-19, and prison authorities to provide "transparent" updates on his health status.

FOREIGN FGN10 UN-INDIA-TERRORISM-REPORT ‘Significant numbers’ of ISIS terrorists in Kerala, Karnataka: UN report United Nations: A UN report on terrorism has warned that there are “significant numbers” of ISIS terrorists in Kerala and Karnataka, noting that the al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent terror group, which reportedly has between 150 and 200 militants from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Myanmar, is planning attacks in the region. By Yoshita Singh FGN6 US-INDIAN-LAWSUIT Indian women files lawsuit against US for delay in work permits Washington: An Indian woman has filed a lawsuit against the US Citizenship and Immigration Services for the alleged delay in issuing work permits, accusing the authorities of sitting on a backlog of at least 75,000 unprinted Employment Authorisation Documents. By Lalit K Jha PTI SMN SMN.

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Navy helps recover drowning victim's body off Goa coast

The Indian Navys Advanced Light Helicopter ALH helped the Goa police locate and recover the body of a 43-year-old man who had drowned off South Goa coast, an official said on Saturday. The operation was initiated on Friday, after the man wh...

Scientists identify 21 existing drugs that block coronavirus in lab studies

Scientists, including those of Indian-origin, have identified 21 existing drugs that stop the replication of the novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19 in lab studies, an advance that may lead to the development of new therapeutic combinat...

Rajasthan CM seeks time to meet Governor to give fresh proposal for convening Assembly session

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has sought time to meet Governor Kalraj Mishra to give a fresh proposal for convening Assembly session. The Rajasthan cabinet meeting at Gehlots residence over the holding of the state assembly session ...

Nepalese citizens to stop plantation drive in Tanakpur: Cops

The Nepalese officials have assured that the plantation drive in the no mans land on the border area near Tanakpur will be stopped, the Uttarakhand police said on Friday. A plantation drive was started by Nepalese citizens in the Tanakpur b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020