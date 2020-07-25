Following are the top stories: NATION DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES India's COVID-19 tally soars to 13,36,861 with 48,916 fresh cases; death toll now 31,358 New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past 13 lakhs on Saturday, just two days after it crossed the 12 lakh mark, while the recoveries mounted to 8,49,431, according to the Union Health Ministry. BOM2 MP-VIRUS-CHOUHAN MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests coronavirus positive Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that he has tested coronavirus positive.

DEL11 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER 2 militants killed in encounter with security forces near Srinagar Srinagar: Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces on the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday, police said. DEL9 RJ-CABINET Rajasthan govt to send a revised proposal to Governor requesting for Assembly session Jaipur: The Rajasthan Cabinet is likely to meet again on Saturday to revise a proposal to be sent to Governor Kalraj Mishra requesting him to convene a session of the Assembly.

DEL14 CRPF-LD SHOOTING CRPF SI kills senior, self in Delhi New Delhi: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sub-inspector allegedly shot dead his senior before killing himself in the Lodhi Estate area of the national capital, officials said on Saturday. BOM1 MH-VIRUS-UDDHAV Won't lift lockdown just to address economic concerns: Maha CM Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that he was not in favour of complete lifting of the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state only to address the economic concerns.

CAL1 WB-LOCKDOWN Bengal wears deserted look on 2nd day of bi-weekly lockdown Kolkata: Normal life came to a grinding halt in West Bengal on Saturday as a complete lockdown was enforced across the state to break the chain of surging novel coronavirus cases. MDS1 TL-VARAVARA RAO-NHRC Varavara Rao's family approaches NHRC; seeks updates on his health Hyderabad: Family members of poet Varavara Rao, accused in the Elgar Parishad case, have moved the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) seeking a direction to a Mumbai hospital, where he is being treated for COVID-19, and prison authorities to provide "transparent" updates on his health status.

FGN10 UN-INDIA-TERRORISM-REPORT 'Significant numbers' of ISIS terrorists in Kerala, Karnataka: UN report United Nations: A UN report on terrorism has warned that there are "significant numbers" of ISIS terrorists in Kerala and Karnataka, noting that the al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent terror group, which reportedly has between 150 and 200 militants from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Myanmar, is planning attacks in the region. By Yoshita Singh FGN6 US-INDIAN-LAWSUIT Indian women files lawsuit against US for delay in work permits Washington: An Indian woman has filed a lawsuit against the US Citizenship and Immigration Services for the alleged delay in issuing work permits, accusing the authorities of sitting on a backlog of at least 75,000 unprinted Employment Authorisation Documents. By Lalit K Jha