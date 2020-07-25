Left Menu
Development News Edition

War memorial to be built in U'khand named 'Pancham Dham'

A grand war memorial named 'Pancham Dham' will be built here to honour martyrs from the state, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Saturday. "The conditions in which India won the Kargil war were extremely difficult but our Army showed unprecedented valour," he said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 25-07-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 13:22 IST
War memorial to be built in U'khand named 'Pancham Dham'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A grand war memorial named 'Pancham Dham' will be built here to honor martyrs from the state, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Saturday. "A piece of land has already been identified in the city for the purpose. We have not been able to lay its foundation stone due to coronavirus pandemic but it'll be done soon.

"The grand war memorial named 'Pancham Dham' will be built in the memory of our martyrs," Rawat told reporters. The name 'Pancham Dham' carries a reference to Chardham, the four revered Himalayan temples located in the state. Remembering heroes of the Kargil victory, Rawat said they showed unprecedented valor in the battle fought under extremely difficult conditions. "The conditions in which India won the Kargil war were extremely difficult but our Army showed unprecedented valor," he said. Seventy-five jawans from Uttarakhand sacrificed their lives to contribute to the country's victory in the war, Rawat said. The anniversary of the Kargil war falls on Sunday.

The chief minister also said Uttarakhand is the first state to give government jobs to the dependents of not only wartime martyrs but also the kin of that paramilitary personnel who sacrifice their lives during anti-terrorist or anti-insurgency operations..

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Navy helps recover drowning victim's body off Goa coast

The Indian Navys Advanced Light Helicopter ALH helped the Goa police locate and recover the body of a 43-year-old man who had drowned off South Goa coast, an official said on Saturday. The operation was initiated on Friday, after the man wh...

Scientists identify 21 existing drugs that block coronavirus in lab studies

Scientists, including those of Indian-origin, have identified 21 existing drugs that stop the replication of the novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19 in lab studies, an advance that may lead to the development of new therapeutic combinat...

Rajasthan CM seeks time to meet Governor to give fresh proposal for convening Assembly session

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has sought time to meet Governor Kalraj Mishra to give a fresh proposal for convening Assembly session. The Rajasthan cabinet meeting at Gehlots residence over the holding of the state assembly session ...

Nepalese citizens to stop plantation drive in Tanakpur: Cops

The Nepalese officials have assured that the plantation drive in the no mans land on the border area near Tanakpur will be stopped, the Uttarakhand police said on Friday. A plantation drive was started by Nepalese citizens in the Tanakpur b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020