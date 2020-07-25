Illegal tobacco products seized from mini truck

A 32-year-old man has been arrested with banned tobacco products worth Rs 22 lakh here in Maharashtra, an officer said on Saturday. A mini truck transporting the illegal consignment was intercepted on Friday evening on Ghodbundedr Road, said Rajkumar Kothmire, senior inspector, Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC), Thane Police.

The seizure comprised banned gutkha, scented pan masala and tobacco, he said. The arrested accused, Amzad Shoukat Ali Sheikh, hails from Vapi in Gujarat.