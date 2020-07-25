Adityanath visits Ayodhya, reviews preparations for Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan'
Updated: 25-07-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 15:24 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited Ayodhya and placed the idols of Laxman, Bharat and Shatrughan on the new 'asans' at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple site
The chief minister reached Ayodhya in the afternoon and took part in a 'puja'. He is slated to visit Karsevak Puram later in the day during his short visit to review the preparations for the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple. The chief minister's visit comes ahead of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expected visit to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5 . The construction of the temple will start with the ceremony to lay the foundation stone. A trust member had said that in view of the coronavirus pandemic, only 200 people would attend the ceremony and all social distancing norms will be followed at the event.
