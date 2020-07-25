Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: COVID-19 hospital overcharges patients; loses licence

The TMC's audit team had detected excess billing to the tune of Rs 6,08,900 in 56 bills of 797 patients treated by the hospital till July 12, he said. The civic body has assigned two officials to monitor the treatment of patients who are presently admitted at the hospital and ensure that they are not overcharged, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-07-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 15:41 IST
Maha: COVID-19 hospital overcharges patients; loses licence
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The civic body in Maharashtra's Thane city on Saturday suspended the licence of a private hospital and cancelled its classification as a COVID-19 facility after it allegedly overcharged patients. The Thane Municipal Corporation set up an audit team to examine bills and detected excess billing to the tune of Rs 27 lakh by 15 hospitals.

Based on the findings, the civic body cancelled the classification of a private hospital on Ghodbunder Road for COVID-19 treatment and suspended its licence for a month, an official said. The TMC's audit team had detected excess billing to the tune of Rs 6,08,900 in 56 bills of 797 patients treated by the hospital till July 12, he said.

The civic body has assigned two officials to monitor the treatment of patients who are presently admitted at the hospital and ensure that they are not overcharged, the official said. Meanwhile, deputy municipal commissioner Sandeep Malavi said the drive against errant hospitals will continue and similar action will be taken in other cases as well.

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Staying in bio-secure environment intense and challenging: Pope

England batsman Ollie Pope has admitted that staying in a bio-secure bubble has been an intense and challenging experience, adding that his 91 in the third Test felt like a weight off the shoulders. The 22-year-old struggled in the first tw...

Judges panel rules out possibility of physical hearing in SC for time being

A committee of seven Supreme Court judges has apprised the bar leaders of its decision to not open the apex court for physical hearings for the time being and would meet them again after two weeks to reconsider the issue. The apex court, si...

Untenable, says Guj govt on AMA's plea for more COVID-19 tests

The state government has termed as untenable and without any base a demand by the Ahmedabad Medical Association AMAin the Gujarat High Court seeking increase in daily COVID-19 tests in proportion to the population. The state government said...

Rugby-Brumbies beat Force to take control of Super Rugby AU

The ACT Brumbies seized control of Super Rugby AU with a clinical 24-0 win over the Western Force on Saturday for a third successive victory that propelled them to the top of the table. Tom Wright, Irae Simone, Will Miller and Connal McIner...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020