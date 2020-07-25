Adityanath visits Ayodhya, reviews preparations for Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan'

Left Menu
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited Ayodhya and placed the idols of Laxman, Bharat and Shatrughan on the new 'asans' at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple site. Adityanath is on a short visit to Ayodhya to review the preparations for the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 16:22 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited Ayodhya and placed the idols of Laxman, Bharat, and Shatrughan on the new 'asans' at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple site. The chief minister reached Ayodhya in the afternoon and took part in a 'puja'. He also offered prayers at the Hanumangarhi Temple and inspected the stones carved for Ram Temple at Mandir Nirmaan Karyashala.

He then held a meeting with seers and members of the Ram Mandir Trust at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad headquarters at Karsewak Puram. Adityanath is on a short visit to Ayodhya to review the preparations for the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple. The visit comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expected visit to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5 . The construction of the temple will start with the ceremony to lay the foundation stone. A trusted member had said that in view of the coronavirus pandemic, only 200 people would attend the ceremony and all social distancing norms will be followed at the event.

