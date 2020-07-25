Left Menu
CRPF sub-inspector kills senior, self in Delhi

Karnail was found near the main gate of the bungalow while Dashrath was found dead inside their room," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said. "The incident at 61, Lodhi Estate is an aberration which seems to have been committed in the spur of the moment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 16:33 IST
CRPF sub-inspector kills senior, self in Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Central Reserve Police Force sub-inspector allegedly shot dead his senior with his service weapon before killing himself at a bungalow allotted to the Home Ministry in Lodhi Estate area of Delhi, officials said Saturday. They said an argument had broken out between Sub-Inspector Karnail Singh (55) and Inspector Dashrath Singh (56), both from the 122nd CRPF battalion. The SI first shot dead his senior in their room and later killed himself near the main gate around 10:30 pm on Friday.

The SI hailed from Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir and the inspector was from Rohtak in Haryana. Senior officials of the paramilitary force and local police reached the spot soon after the incident, the officials said. "We received information regarding the incident around 10.40 pm. Karnail was found near the main gate of the bungalow while Dashrath was found dead inside their room," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said.

"The incident at 61, Lodhi Estate is an aberration which seems to have been committed in the spur of the moment. An inquiry has been ordered to establish the facts and will be taken to its logical end," CRPF spokesperson Deputy Inspector General Moses Dhinakaran said..

