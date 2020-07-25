Educationist Mahadev Chowghule dead

Educationist Mahadev Chowghule deadPTI | Thane | Updated: 25-07-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 19:51 IST
Educationist and NCP leader Mahadev Chowghule died after suffering a cardiac arrest in a hospital in Mumbai on Saturday, his family members said. He was 76.
Chowghule, a resident of Bhiwandi, was the chairman of the Maharashtra State Probation and After Care Association, headquartered at Pune. He had worked as vice president, NCP, Thane district.
