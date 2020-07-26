Telangana records 1,593 new COVID-19 cases; eight deaths

As many as 1,593 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths were reported in Telangana, taking the tally to 54,059 and the toll to 463, the state government said on Sunday. Of the fresh cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) areas accounted for 641, followed by Ranga Reddy district 171, Warangal Urban 131 and Medchal district 91, a bulletin giving the details as of 8 pm on Saturday said.

It said 998 people were discharged, taking the cumulative recoveries to 41,332 so far, while 12,264 were under treatment. According to the bulletin, 15,654 samples were tested on Saturday and cumulatively, 3,53,425 samples had been examined.

A total of 16 government laboratories and 23 in the private sector were conducting the tests for COVID-19. There were also a total of 320 government rapid antigen testing centres.

According to the bulletin, the state has 61 government COVID-19 designated hospitals and 55 private hospitals treating the virus patients with a total of 17,081 beds. Of them 14,947 beds, including 1,299 in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 2,347 with oxygen facility, were vacant, it said.