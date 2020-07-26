Light to moderate rainfall recorded in Uttar Pradesh

Left Menu
According to the Meteorological department, there was heavy rainfall at isolated places in western Uttar Pradesh during the day. The weather office said rain and thundershowers are very likely at a few places in the eastern part of the state and isolated places in the western part on July 27.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-07-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 15:54 IST
Light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers occurred at a few places in western Uttar Pradesh and in isolated areas in the eastern part of the state on Sunday. According to the Meteorological department, there was heavy rainfall at isolated places in western Uttar Pradesh during the day.

The weather office said rain and thundershowers are very likely at a few places in the eastern part of the state and isolated places in the western part on July 27. It predicted rainfall and thundershowers at many places in eastern Uttar Pradesh and a few places in the western part on July 28. Rainfall is very likely at most places in the state on July 29, the weather office added.

