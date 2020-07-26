Left Menu
Delhi Congress restructuring to pick up pace with improvement in COVID-19 situation

Consultations with senior leaders have begun and party workers who actively participated in relief work during the pandemic will be included in the new team, said Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar. "We have been doing extensive relief work in Delhi to help people during the pandemic for last five months.

Delhi Congress restructuring to pick up pace with improvement in COVID-19 situation

With the coronavirus pandemic showing signs of improvement in the national capital, Delhi Congress leaders have started focusing on the pending restructuring of the unit. Consultations with senior leaders have begun and party workers who actively participated in relief work during the pandemic will be included in the new team, said Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar.

"We have been doing extensive relief work in Delhi to help people during the pandemic for last five months. This was enough time to find out which party leaders were active and committed to execution of party programmes and campaigns," he said. Senior Delhi Congress leaders said Kumar has started consulting them and those in the All India Congress Committee for restructuring the unit.

"The party will start restructuring the Pradesh Congress Committee that is almost non-existent for 6-7 years. It will be followed by reorganisation at block and district levels," said a senior Delhi Congress leader. Kumar was appointed Delhi Congress president in March. His predecessor Subash Chopra quit in February after the party failed to win even one seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly election.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi also named five vice-presidents of Delhi Congress - Abhishek Dutt, Mudit Agarwal, Jaikishan, Ali Hassan and Shivani Chopra - to work with Kumar. Kumar said party leaders who have been active despite adverse situations and those who show willingness to work as a team will find place in the organisation.

"The posts will be filled with those who show drive and commitment. Those who have not been active will have to go since we need an organisation in coming days that can effectively challenge AAP and BJP in Delhi," he said. Congress ruled for 15 years in Delhi under the Chief Ministership of Sheila Dikshit, till 2013. The political fortunes of the party plummeted with the rise of AAP, and it failed to even open its account in successive assembly polls in 2015 and 2020.

The reorganisation of the Delhi unit will also include changes at block and district levels, Congress leaders said. The block-level changes were last made in 2018 with the appointment of new presidents at 280 units by then Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken. The block committees were dissolved by then Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit, after Lok Sabha debacle of the party in 2019.

Delhi Congress leaders said changes in district and block units are long overdue. "There are 4-5 district units where current presidents are totally inactive. Also, at least 50 block units do not have presidents as the incumbents passed away or left the party," they said.

The Delhi Congress president said the reorganisation slowed down due to the pandemic but will pick up pace with improvement in the COVID-19 situation..

