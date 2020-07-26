Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID ties rakhi celebrations to post, video call

"He brings me Bombay halwa every time." The Delhi-based banker says she talks to him over video call everyday, but expressed sadness that she "won't be able to hug him" on Raksha Bandhan on August 3. The woman visited the post office twice, but returned seeing the long queues as more and more people have been sending rakhis through post.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 16:30 IST
COVID ties rakhi celebrations to post, video call

Nidhi Rawat has got a sweet tooth and her brother, who lives in Mumbai, brings her 'Bombay halwa' on Raksha Bandhan every year. This year, he won't come home. Pummy Saini sent a rakhi and a letter to his Ahmedabad-based elder brother and nephew. She says the restrictions made her realise how much she loves them.

Like Rawat and Saini, many women will not be able to tie rakhi to their brothers due to the coronavirus-induced travel restrictions. Most of them have opted to send rakhi -- some hand-made or in the shape of masks -- through post or e-commerce firms. "He is my younger brother and he knows I have got a sweet tooth," Rawat said. "He brings me Bombay halwa every time." The Delhi-based banker says she talks to him over video call everyday, but expressed sadness that she "won't be able to hug him" on Raksha Bandhan on August 3.

The woman visited the post office twice, but returned seeing the long queues as more and more people have been sending rakhis through post. "So, I decided to send rakhi through an e-commerce website," she said. "I also had the option to send a gift along with it." Having lost her father early, Delhi-based teacher Saini recalls that her brother, who is eight years older, took care of her since she was a child.

"He left the city when he got a job in Ahmedabad. He last came home in December," she said. "The restrictions due to the pandemic have made me realise how much I love him." Nisha Yadav's brother, who has been living in Rohtak, Haryana, for the past 10 years, used to make sure he brings her a gift on the festival. "I sent him a handmade rakhi through post. I know he will love it," Yadav said.

Rashmi Gupta, a resident of Mayur Vihar, knew his brother won't be able to travel from Coimbatore to Delhi. So, she made a mask-shaped rakhi and sent it through speed post 10 days ago so that it reaches him in time. "He comes every year.... The Tamil Nadu government has stricter quarantine rules for interstate travellers. So, it's 100 per cent not possible," she rued.

Gupta feels it is wise for people to wait out this period, and cause no harm to themselves and others. The brothers, too, have been feeling nostalgic.

Vikas Tripathi says travelling to his sister's place in Allahabad is not possible due to the pandemic. "Also, her family got affected by the virus and are under quarantine. So, I will wish her over a video call," the media professional said.

Rohit Mishra, a resident of Noida, says his sister sent him rakhi through speed post. "It's difficult not to follow a ritual one has been following for years," he said. "But it's in everybody's interest to avoid travel during these times." PTI GVS HMB

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Son Ye-jin’s character pregnant in Crash Landing on You Season 2? Facts out from some pics

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Tata Steel offering UK taxpayer big stake in UK plant: Report

Tata Steel is reportedly offering the British taxpayer a 50 per cent stake in its Port Talbot steelworks in Wales as part of efforts to secure government backing to secure the future of the business in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic l...

36,145 patients recover from COVID-19 -- highest in a day: Health Ministry

As many as 36,145 patients have recuperated from COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, the highest recorded in a day, pushing the recovery rate to 63.92 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has furth...

Karnataka court issues summon against CM for violation of poll code

A court in Karnatakas Belagavi district has issued summons to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in connection with a case of alleged violation of model code of conduct during the by-elections held last year. The court also ordered registration...

Puducherry CM, Ministers, MLAs to undergo COVID-19 test

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, his cabinet colleagues, the territorial Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu and all the legislators would undergo COVID-19 test after an AINRC MLA who attended the budget session tested positive for t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020