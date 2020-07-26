Left Menu
Development News Edition

Narco-terror module busted in JK's Kupwara

A narco-terror module was busted on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district with the arrest of three persons and seizure of 10 kgs of brown sugar along with arms and ammunition, police said. The three persons are in police custody and a probe has been initiated, he said. The official said more arrests are expected in the case..

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-07-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 21:37 IST
Narco-terror module busted in JK's Kupwara

A narco-terror module was busted on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district with the arrest of three persons and seizure of 10 kgs of brown sugar along with arms and ammunition, police said. During checking at the Sadhana pass top, security forces recovered some drugs and arms and ammunition from two vehicles, a police official said. Three persons were arrested and the two vehicles were seized, he said, adding that a narco-terror module was busted.

Ten kgs of brown sugar, an AK rifle, four AK magazines, 76 rounds of AK ammunition, two pistols, 90 pistol rounds and 20 grenades were seized, the official said. The three persons are in police custody and a probe has been initiated, he said.

The official said more arrests are expected in the case..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Park Seo-joon talked on his rumoured relationship with Park Min-young – know in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand CM inspects newly built houses at colony for displaced in Dhurwa

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday inspected the newly built houses at the colony for the displaced in Dhurwa, which have been converted into a COVID-19 ward. Chief Minister Hemant Soren reviewed the arrangement of COVID-19 war...

Ahmedabad adds 163 COVID-19 cases, tally 25,692; 168 recover

The number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarats Ahmedabad district rose to 25,692 on Sunday with addition of 163 new patients, the state Health department said. The death toll mounted by three to 1,575, it said.Notably, 168 patients were discharge...

Colleges plan for virus testing, but strategies vary widely

For students heading to Colby College in Maine this fall, coronavirus testing is expected to be a routine part of campus life. All students will be required to provide a nasal swab every other day for two weeks, and then twice a week after ...

Moderna gets further $472 million U.S. award for coronavirus vaccine development

Moderna Inc said on Sunday it has received an additional 472 million from the U.S. governments Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority BARDA to support development of its novel coronavirus vaccine.The U.S.-based drug maker sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020