Adityanath surveys flood-hit areas in Gorakhpur, reviews COVID readiness in Ballia, Azamgarh

He directed the district administration to ensure adequate deployment of boats in the flood-affected areas. During the inspection of the railway hospital, Adityanath inaugurated a remote-operated robotic trolley, a North-Eastern Railway official said. Adityanath also inspected the district hospital, and reviewed the flood preparations, the state government said in a second statement.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 26-07-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 21:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of the areas inundated by heavy rainfall in Gorakhpur district on Sunday. He also inspected the preparations for making Lalit Narayan Mishra Railway Hospital and AIIMS-Gorakhpur L-2 hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 patients. He said the L-2 hospitals should be ready at the earliest, the UP government said in a statement.

Officials said one 50-bed ward for coronavirus patients is being set up in AIIMS-Gorakhpur. After inspecting the water level, he asked flood and irrigation department officials to constantly monitor and ensure all dams remain safe. He directed the district administration to ensure adequate deployment of boats in the flood-affected areas.

During the inspection of the railway hospital, Adityanath inaugurated a remote-operated robotic trolley, a North-Eastern Railway official said. "The multipurpose robotic trolley for treatment of COVID-19 patients is developed with the resources at Gorakhpur railway mechanical workshop. The trolley will be helpful in maintaining social distance between patients and hospital staff and the consumption of personal protection equipment will be decreased at hospital," the official said.

"The trolley is capable of reaching medicines and food to patients with pace and cleanliness. With the help of equipment in the trolley, the fever of the patient could be measured from distance and the trolley has 360-degree cloud camera based on HD vision App and with the help of camera, doctors will be able to talk to patients virtually through video calling. The 50-kg weight capacity trolley's range is 25 metres and after getting fully charged it could work for 2 hours continuously," he said. Adityanath also visited Ballia and reviewed COVID-19 preparations in Azamgarh division. He instructed officials to carry out 1,000-to-1,500 tests per day in Azamgarh and Ballia districts, and at least 1,000 tests each day in Mau.

Instructions were also issued to ensure that 50 per cent of the beds in L-1 COVID hospitals and all beds of L-2 COVID hospitals get oxygen facilities. The divisional commissioner and DIG were instructed to carry out regular visits.

Stress was laid on deploying adequate teams in Ballia for house-to-house survey, and to take effective steps to stop the spread of the infection. Instructions were also issued to improve the working of the Integrated COVID Command Centre in these districts, the surveillance process and data feeding. Adityanath also inspected the district hospital, and reviewed the flood preparations, the state government said in a second statement.

