Rajasthan reports 11 fresh COVID-19 deaths; cases rise to 36,430

Rajasthan recorded 11 deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the number of fatalities in the state to 624, while 1,132 fresh cases pushed the tally to 36,430, an official said.

A total of 9,852 patients are under treatment, whereas 24,852 have been discharged. Jaipur and Bharatpur recorded three deaths, whereas one death each was reported in Ajmer, Baran, Sawai Madhopur, Sirohi and Tonk, he said. In Jaipur alone, 182 deaths have been reported so far, followed by 79 in Jodhpur, 49 in Bharatpur, 35 in Ajmer, 33 in Kota, 30 in Bikaner, 24 in Pali, 23 in Nagaur and 15 in Dholpur. Out of the 1,132 fresh cases, 239 were in Jodhpur, 150 in Alwar, 82 in Bikaner, Jaipur 71, 68 in Kota, 50 in Jhalawar, 49 each in Bharatpur and Nagaur, 45 in Pali, 37 in Dholpur, 36 each in Churu and Ajmer, 33 in Udaipur, 29 in Bundi, 28 in Barmer, 23 in Karauli, 20 in Sikar, 14 in Jhunjhunu, 11 each in Jalore and Baran.

Nine in Sawai Madhopur, seven in Rajsamand, six each in Dungarpur and Dausa, five each in Jaisalmer, Ganganagar and Chittorgarh, three in Hanumangarh, two each in Tonk and Pratapgarh, besides a new case from other state.