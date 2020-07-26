Suspended Shiv Sena leader booked for extortion

A case of illegally occupying a flat and demanding Rs 30 lakh in extortion from a businessman was registered on Sunday against Shiv Sena's suspended Nagpur unit president Mangesh Kadao, police said. An official said the victim had taken loan from the accused in August 2010 and returned part of it.

Kadao and his accomplices allegedly took possession of the victim's flat located on Central Bazaar Road, and also took his signatures on a blank stamp paper, he said. Later, Kadao and his aides allegedly demanded Rs 30 lakh from the victim to vacate his flat, he said.

Police registered a case under various sections of the IPC and under the Maharashtra Money Lending (Regulation) Act against Kadao, who has already been arrested in connection with other cases. While nine cases are pending against Kadao at various police stations, investigation in seven more complaints is underway.