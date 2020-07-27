Following are the top stories at 12:30 PM: NATION: DEL5 VIRUS-CASES India's COVID-19 tally crosses 14-lakh mark with record single-day spike of 49,931 cases New Delhi: With a record single-day jump of 49,931 COVID-19 cases, India's caseload climbed to 14,35,453 on Monday, while recoveries surged to 9,17,567, according to the Union Health Ministry data. DEL18 RJ-LD GUV R'than guv returns to Gehlot govt revised proposal on convening assembly session Jaipur: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday returned to the Ashok Gehlot-led government a cabinet note seeking an assembly session and sought additional information.

BOM3 GJ-BAKRI EID-ANIMAL SACRIFICE Guj: Animal sacrifice prohibited in public in Ahmedabad, Surat Ahmedabad: Days ahead of Bakri Eid, police commissioners of Ahmedabad and Surat in Gujarat have issued orders prohibiting animal sacrifice in public places and at private places where it would be visible to the public. MDS1 KL-GOLD-SIVASANKAR Gold smuggling case: Suspended IAS official questioned by NIA for second time Kochi: Suspended senior IAS officer M Sivasankar is being questioned by the National Investigation Agency officials here for the second time in connection with the ongoing probe into the gold smuggling case, sources said on Monday.

LEGAL: LGD4 SC-RJ-LD SPEAKER SC allows R'than Speaker to withdraw appeal against HC's July 21 order New Delhi: The Supreme Court allowed the Rajasthan Assembly Speaker on Monday to withdraw his appeal against the high court's order asking him to defer till July 24 the disqualification proceedings against sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 dissident Congress MLAs. BUSINESS: DEL20 BIZ-RBI-DAS Infrastructure push can re-ignite economic growth: RBI Guv New Delhi: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday made a strong case for stepping up investments in the infrastructure sector to restart the economy reeling under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DEL4 BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN Sensex, Nifty open marginally higher Mumbai: Equity gauges Sensex and Nifty started the session with marginal gains on Monday, tracking positive Asian shares. FOREIGN: FGN10 CHINA-US-3RDLD CONSULATE China closes US consulate in Chengdu, takes over building Beijing/Chengdu: China on Monday said it took control of the US consulate in Chengdu after it was formally closed as per Beijing's directive in retaliation to America's move to shut down the Chinese diplomatic mission in Houston. By K J M Varma..