Six absconders held in J-K's Poonch

Police have arrested six absconders, including a woman, who were wanted in separate cases in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Monday. The six had been evading arrest for 6-13 years, they said.

Several police teams conducted raids at different localities in Poonch district and arrested the absconders who were identified as Mohd Sahakeel, Mohmmad Aftar, Mohmmad Riyaz, Khaliq, Shakeela Bi and Mohmmad Zabeer, the officials said. Khaliq had been on the run since 2007 in a criminal case, they said.

The six accused were nabbed by a team of Mendher police station on Monday and they were produced before a court after legal formalities, according to the officials. The raids are part of steps taken by SSP Romesh Angral to trace and arrest absconders in order to bring down crime graph in Poonch and for speedy disposal of cases.