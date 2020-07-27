Have written to Prez, spoken with PM on current political situation in Rajasthan: CM to Cong MLAs
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to President Ram Nath Kovind and spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the current political situation in the state. Gehlot had also written a letter to the prime minister on the matter a few days ago.
“The chief minister told that he has spoken to the prime minister and apprised him of the current political situation in the state,” a Congress leader said after a meeting at a hotel where MLAs are holed up following rebellion by Sachin Pilot against the Gehlot government. Pilot has been stripped of his position as deputy chief minister and Rajasthan Congress chief.
The chief minister addressed MLAs at the meeting after a Prarthna Sabha. The meeting was attended by senior Congress leaders also..
