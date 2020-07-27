Left Menu
DEL38 JK-OMAR-ELECTIONS Will not contest Assembly polls in J and K till full statehood is restored: Omar Abdullah Srinagar: Upset over downgrading of Jammu and Kashmir to the status of a Union Territory following abrogation of Article 370, former chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said he will not contest assembly elections till full statehood is restored. DEL58 COVID-AISHWARYA Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya discharged after testing negative for COVID-19 Mumbai: Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on Monday tested negative for COVID-19 and were discharged from a city hospital here.

Following are the top stories at 5:30 PM: NATION: DEL28 VIRUS-LD CASES India's COVID-19 tally crosses 14-lakh mark with record single-day spike of 49,931 cases New Delhi: With a record single-day jump of 49,931 COVID-19 cases, India's caseload climbed to 14,35,453 on Monday, while recoveries surged to 9,17,567, according to Union Health Ministry data. DEL51 DEF-LD RAFALE First batch of five Rafale jets takes off from France to India New Delhi: The first batch of five Rafale jets on Monday took off from France for India, nearly four years after New Delhi inked an inter-governmental agreement with Paris to procure 36 of the multi-role fighter aircraft under a Rs 59,000-crore deal.

DEL53 RJ-GUV-SESSION Session can be summoned, give 21-day notice: Rajasthan Governor to Cabinet Jaipur/New Delhi: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday agreed to summon a session of the state assembly provided the government gives a 21-day notice. DEL38 JK-OMAR-ELECTIONS Will not contest Assembly polls in J and K till full statehood is restored: Omar Abdullah Srinagar: Upset over downgrading of Jammu and Kashmir to the status of a Union Territory following abrogation of Article 370, former chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said he will not contest assembly elections till full statehood is restored.

DEL58 COVID-AISHWARYA Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya discharged after testing negative for COVID-19 Mumbai: Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on Monday tested negative for COVID-19 and were discharged from a city hospital here. DEL33BIZ-GOVT-APP BAN Govt bans 47 more Chinese apps: Source New Delhi: The government has banned 47 more Chinese apps, taking the total number of mobile applications banned for being prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and defence of the country, to 106, according to a source.

DEL60 RAIL-LD INDOBANGLA India hands over 10 broad gauge locomotives to Bangladesh New Delhi: India on Monday handed over 10 railway locomotives to Bangladesh, reflecting its continued efforts to further boost bilateral economic engagement and expand ties with the neighbouring countries notwithstanding the coronavirus pandemic. DEL23 POL-RAHUL-CHINA Will not lie about Chinese transgressions in Ladakh even if it costs me politically: Rahul New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said he is not going to lie about Chinese transgressions in eastern Ladakh even if it costs him politically, asserting he will say the truth as far as Indian territory is concerned.

DEL46 BJP-RAHUL BJP hits back at Rahul over his latest Ladakh face-off remarks: ’He insulted our soldiers again’ New Delhi: Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi for his latest remarks on the Ladakh face-off, the BJP Monday said he was again insulting the bravery of 20 soldiers who sacrificed their lives in Galwan Valley, and alleged his family ceded thousands of kilometres of land to China. BOM4 GJ-CONG-PROTEST Guj Cong chief among 60 detained for march towards Raj Bhavan Ahmedabad: Nearly 60 Congress workers and leaders were detained by police Monday when they marched towards the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar to protest against the BJP over the political crisis in Rajasthan. CAL7 JH-VIRUS-LALU Lalu tests negative for COVID-19; three of his attendants diagnosed with disease Ranchi/Patna: Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad, currently undergoing treatment at a Ranchi hospital for multiple ailments, has tested negative for COVID-19, a senior doctor at the facility said on Monday.

MDS5 KA-YEDIYURAPPA BJP govt in K'taka completes one year in office, Yediyurappa seeks cooperation for remaining tenure Bengaluru: As his government completed one year in office, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday sought cooperation from every one in providing a stable government during the remaining period of his tenure, and towards achieving his goal of all-round development of the state. LEGAL: LGD16 VIRUS-SC-LD PMCARES Centre defends PMCARES in SC, verdict reserved New Delhi: The Centre on Monday strongly defended the PM CARES Fund in the Supreme Court saying it's a public trust meant to receive "voluntary contributions" to fight COVID-19 pandemic and the budgetary allocations for NDRF and SDRF are not "being touched".

LGD12 DL-HC-VIOLENCE-PINJRA TOD Delhi violence: HC restrains police from circulating info on allegations on Pinjra Tod activist New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday restrained the police from circulating information about the allegations against 'Pinjra Tod' activist Devangana Kalitha, arrested in relation to communal violence here during the anti-CAA protests, till the trial commences in the case. BUSINESS: DEL55 BIZ-STOCKS-CLOSE Sensex, Nifty close lower in choppy trade; banking stocks weigh Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex slid over 194 points to settle at 37,935 in a see-saw session on Monday, weighed down by intense selling in banking stocks.

FOREIGN: FGN10 CHINA-US-3RDLD CONSULATE China closes US consulate in Chengdu, takes over building Beijing/Chengdu: China on Monday said it took control of the US consulate in Chengdu after it was formally closed as per Beijing's directive in retaliation to America's move to shut down the Chinese diplomatic mission in Houston..

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. core capital goods orders, shipments accelerate in June

New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods increased more than expected in June and shipments accelerated, but the gains were likely insufficient to avert the deepest plunge in business investment and economic activity since the Great Depre...

Two protesters die after clashes with police in Baghdad - medics, security sources

Clashes between Iraqi protesters and security forces in central Baghdad killed at least two demonstrators overnight, security and medical sources said on Monday.It was the first such deadly incident for months at Tahrir Square, which became...

ICC discussing rescheduling of WTC Test series with Member Nations: ICC GM

The World Test Championship schedule has been thrown haywire by the COVID-19 pandemic and its much-awaited final next year will depend on the number of rescheduled bilateral series after the disruption, ICC GM Cricket Operations Geoff Allar...

Retail vegetable prices spike in Delhi on supply issues, say traders

Retail prices of green vegetables and tomato have soared in the city even as wholesale prices are more or less stable, according to traders. The supply of perishables like tomato and green vegetables from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and other st...
