3 boys drown in pond in UP's Azamgarh

Three boys drowned while bathing in a pond in Hariharpur village under Kandhrapur police station area here on Monday, police said. Lalit Yadav (14), Himanshu Yadav (12) and Harsh Yadav (11) were taking bath in the village pond with other children when they drowned, police said.

The locals, who rushed to the spot on hearing their cries for help, brought the boys out of the pond and rushed them to the district hospital where the doctors declared them dead, they added. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem, police added.