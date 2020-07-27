Left Menu
Development News Edition

Superannuating cops up to inspector rank will get choice posting: Haryana DGP

However, in the choice of posting just before retirement, the inspectors would not be posted as station house officer/in-charge of police post, he said, as per a statement. The DGP further informed that it has also been decided that women police officers up to the rank of inspector may also be posted at the place of their choice, including their home district for one year during their pregnancy period.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-07-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 19:04 IST
Superannuating cops up to inspector rank will get choice posting: Haryana DGP

Haryana police has decided that police officers up to the rank of inspector will now be posted at the place of their choice, including their home districts, six months before their superannuation, the state's DGP said here on Monday. Earlier, there was provision of posting them in home ranges, which comprise of four to five districts, before retirement.

Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava said that the facility has been extended with the objective to enable a retiring policeman have his/her choice of posting after years of dedicated service. However, in the choice of posting just before retirement, the inspectors would not be posted as station house officer/in-charge of police post, he said, as per a statement.

The DGP further informed that it has also been decided that women police officers up to the rank of inspector may also be posted at the place of their choice, including their home district for one year during their pregnancy period. “Maternity leave would not be counted for the said purpose. This benefit would be extended only during the birth of the first two children,” he said.

“As the police faces multiple challenges on a day-to-day basis, we keep reviewing the welfare schemes from time to time for the benefit of the personnel and their families,” he added..

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

NIA grills suspended Kerala IAS officer in gold smuggling case

Suspended senior IAS officer M Sivasankar was questioned for nearly nine hours on Monday by the National Investigation Agency NIA at its office here as part of its investigation into the sensational gold smuggling case using diplomatic chan...

Walgreens CEO Pessina to step down, become executive chair

Walgreens Stefano Pessina will step down as CEO and become executive chairman once the drugstore chain finds a replacement for him. The current executive chairman, former McDonalds CEO Jim Skinner, will remain on the board after Pessina tak...

Sanjay Dutt's release: Rajiv Gandhi case convict moves HC

A convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case has petitioned the Bombay High Court seeking details related to the early release of actor Sanjay Dutt, who was convicted in the 1993 Bombay serial bomb blasts case. A G Perarivalan at the ag...

Melania Trump announces Rose Garden 'renewal' project

Melania Trump has announced plans to redo the White House Rose Garden to make it more in line with the original design implemented during the 1960s Kennedy administration. The first lady says Monday in a statement that decades of use and ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020