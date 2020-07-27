Man held for killing his partner and her paramour

A 40-year-old mason was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing his 35-year-old partner and her paramour with an axe here in Maharashtra, police said. The accused attacked the duo at their house in Kalyaneshwar Nagar area in early hours after finding them in a compromising position, an official said.

The accused has been identified as Kuwarlal Barmaiya. Police were alerted by the landlord and neighbours who heard screams from the house, he said.

Police found the accused sitting next to the bodies when police personnel reached the spot, the official added. A case of murder has been registered.