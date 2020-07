Ashes of Lalji Tandon immersed in Ganga

The ashes of former Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon were immersed in the Ganga on Monday

Accompanied by family members, the departed leader's younger son Subodh Tandon emptied the urn carrying his father's ashes at Har ki Pairi amid Hindu rituals performed by Ganga Sabha priests

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya, Haridwar District Magistrate C Ravishankar, SSP Senthil Avudai Krishna Raj, besides several party leaders, saints and seers were present.