DRDO launches Dare to Dream 2.0 on 5th death anniversary of Dr A P J Abdul Kalam

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has launched its innovation contest 'Dare to Dream 2.0' on the 5th death anniversary of former President and noted scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam here today. Dr Kalam, also known as missile man, had the vision of self-reliance. The scheme is being launched for emerging technologies to promote the individuals & startups for innovation in defence and aerospace technologies in the country after the call of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' given by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

The 'Dare to Dream 2.0' is an open challenge to promote the innovators and startups of the country. The winners will be decided after due evaluation by an expert committee. Award money, up to Rs 10 lakh for startup and Rs five lakh to an individual category, will be given to the winners.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has expressed his happiness to announce the contest for the 'Ignited Minds', whether innovators or startups. Further information will be available on DRDO website www.drdo.gov.in soon.

(With Inputs from PIB)