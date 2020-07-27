Six COVID-19 patients booked for playing football at facility

Six COVID-19 patients booked for playing football at facilityPTI | Kolhapur | Updated: 27-07-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 22:23 IST
Six COVID-19 patients havebeen booked for playing football without wearing masks insidean isolation facility in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra, adistrict official said on Monday
A case has been registered at Kodoli police station
The alleged incident occurred recently at Rakshi inPanhala tehsil of the district in western Maharashtra, hesaid.
