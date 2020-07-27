Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMD issues alert for heavy rainfall in Delhi on July 29, 30

"Under the influence of these systems, heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur over these areas," he said According to the IMD data, the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, has recorded 226.8 mm rainfall in July so far, which is 24 per cent more than the normal of 183.5 mm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 23:24 IST
IMD issues alert for heavy rainfall in Delhi on July 29, 30
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The India Meteorological Department on Monday issued an alert for heavy rainfall in the national capital on July 29 and 30. In an advisory, the IMD said the heavy rainfall can cause water logging in low-lying areas and roads, leading to disruption of traffic flow and municipal services such as water supply and electricity. "Delhi-NCR is very likely to experience moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rainfall (more than 65 mm) during the evening of July 29 and July 30," it said. Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said, "At present, the monsoon trough is running close to the foothills of the Himalayas. It will start shifting southwards on Tuesday. It will be close to Delhi-NCR from Tuesday evening to Thursday." "During this period, southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea and easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal will reach Haryana, Delhi-NCR, west Uttar Pradesh and northeast Rajasthan. "Under the influence of these systems, heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur over these areas," he said.

According to the IMD data, the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, has recorded 226.8 mm rainfall in July so far, which is 24 per cent more than the normal of 183.5 mm. The Palam weather station has gauged 246.8 mm rainfall which is 30 per cent more than the normal of 189.8 mm. The Lodhi Road weather station has recorded 36 per cent surplus precipitation -- 250 mm against the normal of 183.5 mm. However, since June 1, when the monsoon season begins, the city has recorded 182.7 mm rainfall against the normal of 232.9 mm, a deficiency of 22 per cent. Delhi received the first spell of heavy rains on July 19, which submerged low-lying areas in waist-deep water. Safdarjung, Ridge and Lodhi Road weather stations recorded 74.8 mm, 86 mm and 81.2 mm rainfall, respectively. At least four persons have died in rain-related incidents.

The monsoon reached Delhi on June 25, two days earlier than the usual date of June 27. Despite that, the rains had remained subdued in the city in the absence of a strong supportive weather system such as moisture-laden easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal. Earlier, the IMD had predicted normal rainfall in the national capital during the season.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Vikings' infection control officer tests positive for COVID-19

Minnesota Vikings trainer Eric Sugarman, charged with leading the teams coronavirus protocols, tested positive for COVID-19. Both the Vikings and Sugarman released statements Monday.This weekend my family and I tested positive for COVID-19....

Bombay Flying Club becomes country's first DGCA-approved drone training school: Aviation Ministry

The Bombay Flying Club has become the first DGCA-approved drone training school of the country, the Civil Aviation Ministry said Monday. Good news for drone users. Want to be a professional drone pilot If yes, then register at the Bombay F...

Delhi records 613 fresh cases, lowest in two months

As the national capital recorded 613 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, the lowest in the last two months, and recovery rate improved to 88 per cent, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said while other cities are re-imposing lockdown, there was...

Jharkhand reports four more COVID-19 deaths; toll rises to 90

Four persons succumbed to COVID- 19 on Monday in Jharkhand, taking the death toll due to the disease in the state to 90, a government bulletin said. It said that 324 people also tested positive for coronavirus infection, raising the total n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020