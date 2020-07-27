Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally stands at 8,803

324 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Jharkhand on Monday taking the state's coronavirus cases to 8,803, said the state health department. As per the bulletin, there are 4,908 active cases. There are 3,805 patients who have recovered/discharged.

There are 90 deaths reported in the state due to COVID-19. With a spike of 49,931 cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID count crossed the 14 lakh-mark on Monday while the recovery rate stood at 63.92 per cent.

According to Union Health Ministry, total COVID-19 cases stand at 14,35,453 including 4,85,114 active cases and 9,17,568 cured/discharged/migrated cases. With 708 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 32,771. (ANI)