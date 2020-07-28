Left Menu
Development News Edition

Legislation introduced to Parliament to transform drinking water safety

“Last week, we passed the Taumata Arowai - the Water Services Regulator Act forming the new water regulator and today we have introduced the companion Water Services Bill,’’ said Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 28-07-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 13:12 IST
Legislation introduced to Parliament to transform drinking water safety
The Havelock North drinking water contamination event in 2016 drew the nation’s attention to the gravity of the problems facing drinking water in Aotearoa. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Government has today introduced legislation to Parliament that will transform drinking water safety in New Zealand and improve environmental outcomes for our wastewater and stormwater networks.

"Last week, we passed the Taumata Arowai - the Water Services Regulator Act forming the new water regulator and today we have introduced the companion Water Services Bill,'' said Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta.

"We all expect to be able to drink the water that comes out of the tap knowing that it is safe, and we want to swim in our rivers and lakes or gather kai moana at the beach without fear of getting sick.

"This new legislation is designed to give Taumata Arowai the powers it needs to do this for all our communities. It provides the legislative tools for the new regulatory regime for drinking water and is a major step-change to ensure the health and wellbeing of New Zealanders.

"It will also make a significant contribution to urban and coastal water quality through a national oversight role of wastewater and stormwater.''

The Havelock North drinking water contamination event in 2016 drew the nation's attention to the gravity of the problems facing drinking water in Aotearoa.

Around 5000 people became ill, with up to four deaths associated with this event.

The economic costs have been estimated at $21 million.

The subsequent Havelock North Drinking Water Inquiry found the contamination was a result of systemic failure across service provision, regulation and source protection – all aspects of the system were implicated.

This Bill comprises a significant part of the Government's response to the inquiry report and is modelled on the core fundamental principles of drinking water safety as identified by the Inquiry.

These include:

A high standard of care must be embraced in relation to drinking water

The protection of source water is of paramount importance;

Multiple barriers against contamination of drinking water must be maintained;

Water contamination is almost always preceded by some kind of change and these changes must never be ignored;

Suppliers must guarantee the safety of drinking water; and

A preventative risk management approach must be applied in relation to drinking water.

"Prior to these changes we could expect That every year, around 34,000 people across New Zealand become ill from their drinking water and many thousands of households are required to boil their water to drink it safely.

"This is unacceptable in a first-world country such as New Zealand.

"The dedicated waters regulator and empowering mechanisms contained in the Water Services Bill are a significant milestone.

"The Bill will go through a select committee process with time for public submissions to be heard however that is likely to be after September. At this stage, the local government sector, water stakeholders and iwi/Māori will have ample opportunity to consider the detail of the Bill in the meantime. I look forward to hearing their views during the process," says Nanaia Mahuta.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Manoj Tiwari urges Mahrarashtra CM to register FIR in Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to look into the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death and direct the state police to register an FIR in this connection. Wishing Tha...

SA to participate in virtual meeting of African Ministers on agriculture

South Africa will today participate in the Joint Virtual Meeting of African Ministers Responsible for Agriculture, Trade and Finance.Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza Trade, Industry and Competition Minist...

I am grateful to have Anushka as my life partner: Virat Kohli

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has credited his wife Anushka Sharma for making the rigid skipper a more practical person. Kohli was speaking to Indian opening batsman Mayank Agarwal in the Latest Episode of the Open nets with Mayank where the...

Resonance Opportunities Fund picks up stake in Best Agrolife Ltd

New Delhi India July 28 ANINewsVoir UK based Resonance Opportunities Fund recently picked up a stake of 112,000 shares at the market price of Rs 610.35 through open market buying in BSE listed Best Agrolife Ltd, which shows the confidence o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020