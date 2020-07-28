Raj Cabinet sticks to its demand for holding state assembly session
The Rajasthan Cabinet on Tuesday discussed the points raised by Governor Kalraj Mishra for calling a state assembly session and said it is sticking to its demand for holding the session from July 31 Transport Minister Pratap Singh said that a discussion was held for the reply to be sent regarding the three points raised by the governor.
Transport Minister Pratap Singh said that a discussion was held for the reply to be sent regarding the three points raised by the governor. "The Cabinet wants the assembly session from July 31. The proposal is being sent to the governor," he told reporters.
