Left Menu
Development News Edition

613 more COVID-19 cases in Delhi

With 613 new cases being reported, the count of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 1,31,219 in Delhi, said Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 14:13 IST
613 more COVID-19 cases in Delhi
Health Minister, Delhi government, Satyendar Jain speaking to reporters on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

With 613 new cases being reported, the count of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 1,31,219 in Delhi, said Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday. "There were 613 new cases reported, which has taken the count of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi to 1,31,219," Jain told reporters here.

He further said that the number of active cases is currently at 10,994 in the national capital and Delhi is currently on the number 10 position in the list of states with respect to the number of active cases and added that currently 2,835 corona patients are admitted in hospitals. He further said that the Delhi government is conducting a survey to find out whether herd immunity has developed in the region.

"Different scientists have different views about herd immunity, some suggest that when 40 per cent of the population in a region get infected then herd immunity is formed. While others say that 60 per cent population needs to get infected. When the first survey was conducted the number was around 23.24 per cent, the new survey is being conducted to find out what the current percentage is," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Woman killed in house collapse in U'khand

A woman was killed and a teenage girl injured on Tuesday when a flooded rivulet demolished a house following heavy rains in Uttarakhands Chamoli district, officials said. Deveshwari Devi was trapped in the debris, while the 12-year-old girl...

Rajasthan government sends revised proposal to governor seeking assembly session from July 31: Govt sources.

Rajasthan government sends revised proposal to governor seeking assembly session from July 31 Govt sources....

U.S., Europe call for justice for Turk jailed 1,000 days

The United States and Europe called on Turkey to release jailed businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala, who on Monday marked his 1,000th day in prison without a conviction and despite an acquittal from a previous case.Kavala has been i...

179 professional colleges shut down this year, highest in last 9 years

Nearly 180 professional colleges, including engineering institutes and business schools, have shut down during the academic year 2020-21, the highest number of closure of technical institutions in the last nine years, according to All India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020