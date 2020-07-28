613 more COVID-19 cases in Delhi

With 613 new cases being reported, the count of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 1,31,219 in Delhi, said Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday. "There were 613 new cases reported, which has taken the count of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi to 1,31,219," Jain told reporters here.

He further said that the number of active cases is currently at 10,994 in the national capital and Delhi is currently on the number 10 position in the list of states with respect to the number of active cases and added that currently 2,835 corona patients are admitted in hospitals. He further said that the Delhi government is conducting a survey to find out whether herd immunity has developed in the region.

"Different scientists have different views about herd immunity, some suggest that when 40 per cent of the population in a region get infected then herd immunity is formed. While others say that 60 per cent population needs to get infected. When the first survey was conducted the number was around 23.24 per cent, the new survey is being conducted to find out what the current percentage is," he said. (ANI)