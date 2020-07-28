Left Menu
Thane mayor calls for action against errant COVID-19 hospitals

Meanwhile, in separate letters to the Thane Municipal Corporation, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik and BJP leader Milind Patankar have sought details of beneficiaries under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jana Arogya Yojana in Thane city during the pandemic. They have also sought information about money spent by the civic body so far to fight the pandemic and the different sources it had received the same from, it was stated.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-07-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 15:23 IST
Thane city mayor Naresh Mhaske on Tuesday called for stringent action against private hospitals that violate the civic administration's instructions about COVID-19 treatment. In a letter to Thane municipal commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma, the mayor cited that several hospitals had failed to inform the civic war room before admitting COVID-19 patients and treating them.

Under such circumstances it will be difficult to monitor the pandemic and measures taken to curtail it, he said. Moreover, he alleged that some hospitals were not following COVID-19 protocol as set by the Indian Council of Medical Research and also failed to give the benefit of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jana Arogya Yojana to deserving patients.

In a related development, the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation cancelled the classification of a private hospital as a dedicated COVID-19 treatment facility, after it allegedly failed to follow regulations and overcharged patients, an official said.

While the urban pockets of Maharashtra's Thane district are grappling with the rise in COVID-19 cases, rural parts have reported 5,653 cases so far, an official of the Thane Zilla Parishad said.

Of the 5,653 cases, Bhiwandi accounts for 2,608, followed by Kalyan at 1,479, he said. At least 137 persons have died of the infection in rural Thane, with Bhiwandi recording 70 fatalities and Kalyan 34, he added.

Of the 5,653 cases, Bhiwandi accounts for 2,608, followed by Kalyan at 1,479, he said. At least 137 persons have died of the infection in rural Thane, with Bhiwandi recording 70 fatalities and Kalyan 34, he added.

