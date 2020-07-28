Kuwait's KIPIC starts operation of gas line feeding Al-Zour - state news agency

Kuwait's KIPIC starts operation of gas line feeding Al-Zour - state news agencyReuters | Dubai | Updated: 28-07-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 16:20 IST
Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Co. (KIPIC) announced on Tuesday that the gas line that will feed its al-Zour refinery has started operating, according to state news agency KUNA.
KIPIC, a subsidiary of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), said the event was an important milestone on the road to the gradual start-up of operations at the refinery with a hydrocarbon feed going into the gas line that will operate the refinery.
