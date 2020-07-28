Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kuwait's KIPIC starts operation of gas line feeding Al-Zour - state news agency

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 28-07-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 16:20 IST
Kuwait's KIPIC starts operation of gas line feeding Al-Zour - state news agency
Representative image

Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Co. (KIPIC) announced on Tuesday that the gas line that will feed its al-Zour refinery has started operating, according to state news agency KUNA.

KIPIC, a subsidiary of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), said the event was an important milestone on the road to the gradual start-up of operations at the refinery with a hydrocarbon feed going into the gas line that will operate the refinery.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Harsimrat Kaur expects Punjab govt to use GST compensation to 'streamline' state's fiscal situation

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday said that with the Centre releasing Punjabs pending GST compensation of Rs 12,187 crore, the state government is expected to utilise the amount to streamline the states fiscal situation and ens...

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra jams with musician Ehsaan for 'Toofan'

Sharing a video from his jamming sessions with musician Ehsaan Noorani, filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on Tuesday indicated that production work for his upcoming film Toofan might have resumed on the music front. The Delhi 6 filmmaker to...

Lineage behind novel coronavirus may have been "circulating unnoticed" in bats for decades: Study

The lineage that gave rise to the novel coronavirus diverged from the most closely related bat viruses about 40 to 70 years ago, according to a new study which sheds light on the origin of the viral strain behind the COVID-19 pandemic. The ...

Rajasthan: BJP MLA files 2 fresh petitions in HC against speaker decision on BSP MLAs joining Cong

BJP MLA Madan Dilawar on Tuesday filed two writ petitions challenging the assembly Speakers decision to reject his complaint against the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress. The first petition was filed this morning against a communica...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020